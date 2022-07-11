Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made it to CNN's list of potential primary challengers to President Joe Biden — though Polis and the other Democrats ruled out running against their party's leader, according to the article published on Monday.

The article said some have talked about Polis as a potential contender in the Democratic primary for the 2024 presidential election, listing his personal fortune and reputation for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Polis’ campaign spokesperson Amber Miller said it’s not going to happen.

CNN quoted Miller as saying he’s “not considering anything like that and is focused on running the state of Colorado. If he is re-elected, he plans to serve his entire term as governor of Colorado.”

"Some have talked about Jared Polis, the Colorado governor known for straying from what became Democratic orthodoxy on Covid-19 lockdowns and is facing voters this fall," CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote. "He has a personal fortune, several operatives noted, and while not enough to self-fund, enough to possibly seed a campaign and feel confident that he wouldn’t have to worry about endangering future job prospects."

Polis is not alone in his refusal to challenge Biden. All of the other potential candidates listed in the article told CNN they have no intention of running in the Democratic primary, including former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, as well as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna.

Most of the Democrats said they want to keep the party unified behind Biden and viewed running against him in the primary as weakening his chance of winning re-election against the Republican nominee.

Concerns of party fractures are reminiscent of previous incumbent presidents who lost re-elections after facing substantial competition in their party primaries, such as Jimmy Carter in 1980, Gerald Ford in 1976 and George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Biden's current approval rating sits at only 33%, according to a new national poll.