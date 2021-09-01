CiviCO, the nonprofit that grooms community leaders, announced this year's 31-member class of Colorado Governors Fellows.
The fellowship program deepens the understanding of government, public policy and connections to "inspire future public service pathways at a local, regional, statewide and national level."
"I am pleased to welcome this incoming class of Governors Fellows, as Colorado continues to develop talent, perspectives and leadership that can contribute to the public sector for years to come,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday. “Colorado is a model for other states and this program, which is a partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor’s Office, is another unique example of Colorado’s strong multi-sector partnerships and collaborative spirit.”
CiviCO started as the Quarterly Forum. The fellowship program is in its sixth year in partnership with governors from both parties. More than 120 public and private officials have taken part. Fellows will follow leaders of the Polis administration, as well regional, county and municipal leaders as they work on public policy projects. They also work with faculty at the University of Colorado-Denver School of Public Affairs.
"Community partners and Colorado grantmakers allow CiviCO the opportunity to expand its mission of cultivating and activating diverse leaders who elevate Colorado’s community," CiviCO explained in its announcement. "For any of CiviCO’s leadership programs, ranging in ages and stages from high school through executive-level leadership programs, the organization seeks individuals who are service-oriented, invested in Colorado’s long-term growth and success and inclusive at heart.
"CiviCO believes in creating spaces and platforms for leaders to grow from a place of seeking to understand Colorado’s rural/urban divide, diversity of thought, political affiliation, and the value of civic engagement and multi-sector leadership."
This year’s fellows are:
- Rebecca Alderfer, founder/principal of Summit View Strategies LLC
- Erin Autrey, owner of 3 Story Design and Causeworthy
- Kristen Blessman, president and CEO of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce
- Melissa Calhoon, director of student success and engagement at Colorado Mesa University
- Caleb David, principal/employing broker for David Commercial Real Estate
- Ramnik Dhaliwal, president of CO ACEP and assistant medical director agt SkyRidge Medical Center
- Alyssa Dinberg, COVID-19 recovery coordinator for Clear Creek County
- Steve Foreman, managing director for LK Capital
- Alan Frosh, co-owner and chief community officer for the Tattered Cover Book Store
- Rodney Gullatte, CEO of Firma IT Solutions
- Micah Gurard-Levin, senior manager for community relations and corporate responsibility for Liberty Global
- Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power
- Erin Karney, industry advancement director for the Colorado Cattlemen's Association
- John Karns, senior investment advisor for PNC Bank
- Jessica Kelleher, director for recovered energy generation for Ormat Technologies
- Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the National Institute for Social Impact
- Caitlyn Love, vendor launch analyst for Pax8
- Michael Macklin, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and workforce development for the Colorado Community College System
- Shivam Malhotra, president of Malhotra Investments Inc.
- Shawn Martini, vice president of advocacy for the Colorado Farm Bureau
- Susan McFaddin, founder and president of 7 Generations LLC
- Margaret Medellin, deputy manager of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for the city and county of Denver
- Kara Penn, principal and owner of Mission Spark
- Elizabeth Perez, vice president of the Hospital Services Group for DaVita Inc
- Jessie Pocock, executive director of Inside Out Youth Services
- Melanie Ulle, CEO of Philanthropy Expert
- Leif Ullman, president of Ullman Technologies
- Elijah Veenendaal, director of state government affairs for Verizon
- Deborah Walker, director of strategic partnerships for The Independence Center
- Jana Watson-Capps, principal at Jana Watson-Capps and Associates LLC
- Paul Wiggins, consulting configuration manager for Raytheon Technologies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.