CiviCO, the nonprofit that grooms community leaders, announced this year's 31-member class of Colorado Governors Fellows.

The fellowship program deepens the understanding of government, public policy and connections to "inspire future public service pathways at a local, regional, statewide and national level."

"I am pleased to welcome this incoming class of Governors Fellows, as Colorado continues to develop talent, perspectives and leadership that can contribute to the public sector for years to come,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday. “Colorado is a model for other states and this program, which is a partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor’s Office, is another unique example of Colorado’s strong multi-sector partnerships and collaborative spirit.”

CiviCO started as the Quarterly Forum. The fellowship program is in its sixth year in partnership with governors from both parties. More than 120 public and private officials have taken part. Fellows will follow leaders of the Polis administration, as well regional, county and municipal leaders as they work on public policy projects. They also work with faculty at the University of Colorado-Denver School of Public Affairs.

"Community partners and Colorado grantmakers allow CiviCO the opportunity to expand its mission of cultivating and activating diverse leaders who elevate Colorado’s community," CiviCO explained in its announcement. "For any of CiviCO’s leadership programs, ranging in ages and stages from high school through executive-level leadership programs, the organization seeks individuals who are service-oriented, invested in Colorado’s long-term growth and success and inclusive at heart.

"CiviCO believes in creating spaces and platforms for leaders to grow from a place of seeking to understand Colorado’s rural/urban divide, diversity of thought, political affiliation, and the value of civic engagement and multi-sector leadership."

This year’s fellows are: