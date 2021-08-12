Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday that she has issued an order prohibiting Mesa County from using election equipment she said was compromised when the county's clerk and recorder "knowingly" allowed a security breach that led to the voting system's passwords showing up online on right-wing websites.
"The integrity of these components cannot be established," Griswold said at a press conference in Denver. "I have determined it is necessary to take further action."
Griswold said her office's investigation has determined that Tina Peters, Mesa County's top election official, told county officials to turn off required video surveillance before a routine May 25 software update to the county's election system and allowed an unauthorized person Griswold identified as Gerald Wood to record the procedure, including screens that showed system passwords. Those passwords surfaced online last week.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein told Colorado Politics that his office is conducting a concurrent criminal investigation into the alleged security breach and said an investigator executed a search warrant at Peters' offices earlier this week.
Griswold said Mesa County will have to replace its voting system within weeks in order to conduct the November election.
"These machines will have to be replaced or Mesa County will have to do a hand count," she said, adding that the equipment "needs to be on the ground, installed and tested by Aug. 30 for the upcoming election."
Griswold's order only affects Mesa County, she said, stressing that the security breach only involved Dominion Voting Systems equipment in use by the county.
"We have no reason to believe at all this is a widespread issue," Griswold said.
Griswold's actions come the same week Peters has been appearing on stage at a three-day "cyber-symposium" in South Dakota sponsored by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a leading supporter of former President Donald Trump and promoter of debunked election conspiracy theories.
"Across the nation, you're seeing a coordinated effort to undermine democracy and suppress the right to vote," Griswold said Thursday.
Peters didn't respond to repeated inquiries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
