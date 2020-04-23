A Cheyenne County family has won a conservation award from the Colorado Cattlemen's Association for their ranch's sustainable grazing system.
“Agriculture producers positively benefit the environment, our communities, and our economy while feeding a growing society through sustainable production practices that produce more by using less," said Steve Wooten, the association’s president.
The Collins Ranch, owned by Toby and Amy Johnson, was one of three finalists nominated in March for the Leopold Conservation Award, a national recognition awarded in nearly two dozen states. The Johnsons were nominated because they employ a rotational grazing system that uses more, but smaller, pastures to prevent overgrazing. Each pasture is grazed for one week before receiving 100 days of rest.
The ranch also locates its water tanks uphill for animals, away from areas where erosion occurs. In doing so, the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped the family install 35 miles of underground pipes to more than 50 water sources.
The Johnson family has owned the ranch for over a century. Toby Johnson serves on the school board and Amy Johnson chairs Kit Carson Rural Development, a nonprofit that directs investment in the community. The other finalists were LK Ranch of Meeker in Rio Blanco County and May Ranch of Lamar in Prowers County.
