The Centennial Institute and the Federalist Society will interview Kenneth W. Starr, one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, in downtown Denver on Friday.
Starr, currently with The Lanier Law Firm, was the independent counsel during the Clinton Administration and subsequently one of Trump’s defense attorneys during his impeachment earlier this year. The Senate acquitted Trump on both charges against him.
Starr’s resume also includes service as the chancellor and president of Baylor University, U.S. solicitor general during the George H.W. Bush Administration, and as a federal judge. He has argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.
He previously appeared at the 2019 Western Conservative Summit, which the Centennial Institute organizes. Starr weighed in on the Mueller Report's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which had been released three months prior. "What was being asserted in the report," he said, "did not rise to the level of a crime."
The talk with Starr will be at the Magnolia Hotel from 9:30-11:00 on March 13. Admission is $17.76 per person. The Centennial Institute is a conservative-leaning think tank within Colorado Christian University.
