On July 30, census takers will begin visiting Colorado households in person to help residents complete the decennial census.
Workers will begin in the areas of Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs and Longmont. Other areas of the state will see in-person visits beginning in August. Statewide, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that field work will conclude by Oct. 31.
“The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work,” the bureau explained in its announcement. Many of the employees are bilingual, and non-English-speaking households may request a follow-up visit from someone who speaks their language.
A census taker will wear a government-issued badge with their photograph. Invitations to fill out census forms began in much of the country in mid-March, and households still have the ability to respond online at at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.
Nearly two-thirds of Colorado households have already responded to the census, which is higher than the national average response rate to date of 62.2%. Previously, the bureau deployed staff to drop off invitation packets at some houses, but responses over the Internet are higher than originally projected.
