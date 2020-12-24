Although a federal report listed the Longmont office as one of 10 across the country that did not complete follow-ups to 99% of census non-responses, the U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed that under its methodology, the office has met the threshold.
“As of the morning of October 16, only 2 ACO’s closed out with less than a 99% completion rate,” said Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez, a media specialist with the bureau, referring to area census offices. “Overall, we resolved 99.93% of Non-Response Follow Up cases nationwide.”
The December report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found 2,823 open cases out of the Colorado North Office, meaning only 98.96% of census non-responses had received a successful follow up.
However, the GAO did not count as closed cases those in which census takers had made six attempts to obtain interviews or proxy data, known as maximum attempts. The bureau does include such instances in its completion rate.
Under the Census Bureau’s definition, only two offices in the country failed to reach a 99% follow-up rate: the Shreveport office, where workers had to contend with hurricane-damaged communities, and Window Rock, Arizona, in a tribal area.
In addition to providing data for legislative apportionment, the decennial census also helps guide $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.
