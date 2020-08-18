The Colorado Department of Transportation will install a memorial at Denver's Union Station on Wednesday commemorating the lives of the 76 pedestrians who reportedly died in the state in 2019.
The display will consist of 76 pairs of shoes, in keeping with the theme of CDOT’s “Left Behind” awareness campaign. The department will officially announce the initiative at the event, but a 15-second video posted to the CDOT website illustrates a car crash involving a pedestrian with the message that the victim’s shoes “were just the beginning of what they left behind.”
“The pedestrian safety campaign kicks off with the tragic reminders of the personal items that get left behind after a crash — a shoe, broken eye glasses, a smashed phone,” CDOT elaborated.
To date in 2020, there have been 44 pedestrian deaths. In total, pedestrian fatalities were 13% of all Colorado roadway fatalities in 2019, which amounted to 596. Although that number was higher than the deaths each year from 2006 through 2015, fatalities have ticked upward in recent years, reaching 648 in 2017.
The Governors Highway Safety Association reports that between 2009 and 2018, pedestrian killings nationwide increased by 53%, compared to just 2% for traffic deaths overall.
The event at Union Station will take place at 10 a.m. on the North Plaza near Hopdoddy Burger Bar.
