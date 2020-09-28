The Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s input on a proposed bus route between Pueblo and Trinidad starting next summer.
“We want to hear directly from those who plan to use these routes to make sure we’re providing the best service possible and helping to improve transportation connections across the state,” said David Krutsinger, CDOT’s director of the division of transit and rail. “The feedback we receive will give us the vital information we need to plan these routes in a way that it meets the needs of our rural communities.”
The survey solicits individuals’ suggestions for where to place scheduled Bustang Outrider stops along the route, as well as flag stops around major intersections where drivers can stop upon request. Fares will range from $4 to $14, depending on distance traveled.
The Pueblo-Trinidad route is one of three that CDOT intends to debut next year. The others include Craig to Denver in early 2021, Telluride to Grand Junction in the summer, and Sterling to Greeley, also in the summer.
CDOT operates four Outrider segments currently, whose purpose is in part to provide transportation options to rural residents and connections to more populous areas.
The survey will accept responses through Oct. 31.
