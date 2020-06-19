The Colorado Department of Transportation has received a $60.7 million federal grant to improve Interstate 70 on the west side of Vail Pass, reducing the frequency of accidents and detours.
Funding through the Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant represents 43% of the total $140.4 million project. Construction will take place over an approximately 10-mile stretch in Eagle County, and will include an eastbound auxiliary lane, reconstruction of the bridge over Polk Creek, shoulder widening and wildlife crossings. There will also be technological improvements, such as electronic message signs and variable speed limits, plus automated de-icing.
“Interstate 70 is an important economic driver in our state, but I’ve heard from countless Coloradans who are frustrated with congestion, unsafe driving conditions, and frequent closures due to weather events,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. “This funding will help facilitate improvements aimed at reducing the number of road closures and delays, making commutes more reliable and greatly improving the quality of life for the Western Slope.”
Construction could begin as soon as the summer of 2021. The crash rate on this portion of I-70 is the highest per vehicle miles traveled of any segment on the interstate, according to CDOT. There were 558 crashes between 2014 and 2016 along Vail Pass, which cost $1 million for each hour a detour was in place.
President Donald Trump also hailed the news via Twitter on Thursday:
"Big news for @EagleCounty, Colorado! $60.7M proposed to @ColoradoDOT from @USDOT for improvements and enhanced safety to the Vail Pass on I-70, between miles 180-190. HUGE for safe travel through the region!"
