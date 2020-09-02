“Did you just order a burrito to your moving vehicle? Are you serious? You cannot be driving and ordering burritos at the same time!”
That was the opening line to a video in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Keep Your License Safe campaign, which the department described as a “humorous and engaging social media effort” aimed at informing teenage drivers about the laws that apply to them. (In the case of the burrito video: no cell phone use while driving.)
“From talking with teens, we know how important peer-to-peer conversations can be. It’s how many teens get their news and information,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety. “This campaign puts a fun spin on peer delivery, giving them an opportunity to learn about safe driving from each other.”
Graduated drivers licensing imposes some restrictions on drivers under 18, with CDOT explaining that the first year an individual’s driving is the most dangerous. From 2005-2016 there were an average of 64 young drivers involved in fatal crashes per year. However, in recent years, that average has risen to 82. The department recommends that teenagers and parents enter into a driving contract to establish boundaries.
Videos from the Keep Your License Safe campaign will start playing in September on Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.
