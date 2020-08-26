The Colorado Department of Transportation will award $7 million to local governments for infrastructure improvements and other projects through the federally-funded Safe Routes to School program.
“We understand there is a lot of uncertainty around how schools will look and operate during these evolving times,” said program manager Melissa Trecoske Houghton. “Improvements like expanded sidewalks, bike and roll lanes, safe crossings and more may go beyond supporting students and their families with healthy options; they may even yield outdoor space for multiple purposes.”
The program began in 2005 and local governments, school districts and schools have implemented a range of safety redesigns and educational campaigns to promote walking and bicycling. The Safe Routes Partnership reports that only 15% of children walk or bike to school, down from 50% in 1969.
One of CDOT’s top-scoring applications from 2018 proposed improving two intersections near Heatherwood Elementary School in Boulder. The alterations included shortening pedestrian crossing distances at two intersections, providing a refuge island, adding flashing beacons and creating accessible curb ramps.
Other projects that received prior funding included a new pedestrian bridge in Lyons, sidewalks and signage in Cañon City, and “Walk and Roll-a-thon” programming in Durango.
Applications for the current round of funding are due by Nov. 4.
