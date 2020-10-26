The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, which includes colleges and universities designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions, has named Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System, to its Hall of Champions, its highest honor.
The announcement was made Monday morning during the first day of HACU's virtual fall conference.
In their recognition, HACU lauded Garcia for the great impact he has made in Colorado "through his efforts to advance equitable outcomes in education and the workforce for Hispanic students and minority and underserved communities." In the nomination letter, Garcia said "equity can’t be an additional duty as assigned to one individual or a hastily formed committee. To truly achieve equity, it takes a college.”
During the award presentation Monday, Garcia said he is "greatly honored to receive this recognition and excited to continue to do my part to advance equitable outcomes in education and the workforce for Hispanic student."
Garcia has led the state community college system since 2018. Previously, he served jointly as Lt. Governor under Gov. John Hickenlooper and as executive director of the state's department of higher education. Garcia was president of Pikes Peak Community College from 2001 to 2006 and president of Colorado State University-Pueblo from 2006 to 2010. He also spent two years as executive director of the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education, a 16-state agency that fosters collaboration among colleges and universities.
