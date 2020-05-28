Three fifth-grade students have won the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s poster contest commemorating Missing Children’s Day on May 25.
President Ronald Reagan first issued a proclamation to recognize the day in 1983. Exactly four years earlier, 6-year-old Etan Pratz disappeared while walking to a bus stop in New York City. Although the child’s killer was convicted in 2017, authorities never found Etan’s body and the case is still active.
Alicia Cardenas, who attends Cheraw Elementary School near La Junta, received first place for her poster this year. Kianah Miller from Lincoln Elementary in Delta won second place and Angelica Aguilar at St. John the Baptist School in Longmont was the third-place winner.
“Although Alicia’s entry was not selected as the recipient of the national contest, her entry captured the spirit of the theme ‘Bring Our Missing Children Home’ in vivid colors and endless creativity,” said CBI Director John Camper. An Oregon student won the national contest.
In 2019, there were in excess of 8,000 reports of missing children in Colorado. Mostly runaway cases, there was a resolution typically within days or weeks. The CBI notes that long-term cases of missing youth, defined as an absence of at least a year, amounted to approximately 600. Nationally, missing child reports last year totaled 421,394.
