The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled its annual “Missing in Colorado” event on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing it with a virtual meeting for families with missing members to talk with each other.
“Despite the cancellation, we are still committed to providing support to loved ones of missing persons. Victim Advocates will be available by phone from 9:00AM to 3:00PM,” the CBI noted, along with a call-in number and meeting link for family members only.
Colorado’s list of missing persons includes those of all ages and from all parts of the state. Mario Fernando Sanchez was 21 years old in 1995 when he traveled to Arizona and New Mexico to experience the Hopi tribal culture. Sanchez had troubles with narcotics, a mental condition and may have been suicidal. A vehicle that he rented was found in Gallup, with its doors locked and an empty gas tank. The Aurora Police Department is investigating.
Linda Barker was 29 in 1982 when she left her Colorado Springs home and drove to Denver’s Stapleton International Airport. Barker never boarded her scheduled flight, and authorities suspect foul play. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
The CBI reported that in 2019, there were 8,193 cases of missing children. The overwhelming majority disappeared in their teenage years. Ninety-seven percent of cases were “non-suspicious,” meaning the child ran away or a family member took them, but it was not considered to be an abduction. In nearly four out of 10 disappearances, the child returned voluntarily.
