The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association announced on Monday its three finalists for a $10,000 prize to farmers, ranchers or foresters who practice voluntary conservation on their land.
The Sand County Foundation, based in Wisconsin, gives out the Leopold Conservation Award in nearly two dozen states, including Colorado. There will be an announcement of the winner at the state Cattlemen’s Association convention in Colorado Springs on June 15.
“Agriculture producers positively benefit the environment, our communities and our economy while feeding a growing society through sustainable production practices that produce more by using less,” said Steve Wooten, the association’s president. “This approach is the very backbone of stewardship that the Leopold Conservation Award honors.”
Among the finalists, Collins Ranch of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County has taken measures to reduce overgrazing and guard against creek erosion. LK Ranch of Meeker in Rio Blanco County uses new irrigation equipment that requires less water, and has employed conservation easements to ensure a perpetual supply of water for wildlife and the ranch. May Ranch of Lamar in Prowers County uses native trees, wildlife-friendly fencing and a carbon offset program. It also permits surveys of birds and biological inventories from conservation groups on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.