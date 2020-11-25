Cathy Reynolds, the first woman elected to the Denver City Council in 1975, has died. She was 76.
She also is the longest-serving council member, 28 years and 21 days in the council's at-large seat, until 2003. Reynolds is a former council president.
Two years ago Saturday, she lamented on Facebook about aging.
"Older life is no picnic for an old sinner like me, but it’s good," she wrote.
Her husband, Rick, confirmed her passing Wednesday evening and said he would be able to talk about plans for a memorial Thursday. (This story will be updated.) She also is survived by two sons, Robert and Matthew.
She served for 25 years on the board of the Colorado Municipal League and was twice its president, in addition to being president of the National League of Cities in 1987.
Sam Mamet, who retired as the league's executive director last year, called Reynolds a friend and inspiration.
"She knew everybody and everybody knew her," Mamet said Wednesday evening. "She was an amazing ambassador for Denver and she just loved being with other city leaders. She was a lot of fun, but she was focused on the issues and helping people. She was a real legend."
Reynolds chaired the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District for more than 20 years and served on the city's Convention Center Hotel Authority. She has also served on the city's Citizen Oversight Board.
She appeared five times on C-SPAN, the television journal of government.
Reynolds also founded with Nieves Perez McIntire in September 1985 the Denver Women's Commission, an organization that still promotes social, economic and political quality of life for women in Denver. She was inducted into the Denver and Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame in 2004.
"But more important are her many singular accomplishments," Councilman Kevin Flynn said in an email. "She was a leader in the drive for the mill levy for services for people with developmental disabilities; she led the move to change exclusionary zoning that, in the 1970s, still prohibited LGBTQ couples from living together in certain neighborhoods; she endured countless death threats when she spearheaded the ban on assault weapons in 1989; and any big project from the new airport in 1989 to the convention center, Pepsi Center and others all had her leadership stamp on them."
Flynn covered Reynolds when he was a reporter for the Rocky Mountain News from 1981 until the paper closed in 2009.
He noted, "Cathy's best skill was counting to seven, which enabled her to pass many of her initiatives."
Before getting into city politics, she lost in attempts to represent House District 15 in the General Assembly.
Reynolds was lauded by some of Denver's current top women in politics two years ago, in a Facebook post by Susan Barnes-Gelt, who served on the City Council from 1995 to 2003.
"Denver’s council had its own Nancy Pelosi," Barnes-Gelt wrote as Pelosi was to be reinstalled as House Speaker. "Smart, principled, cagey, manipulative, effective & powerful."
Charlie Brown, who served on the council from 2001 to 2015, said, "Her fingerprints are all over the city."
Current councilman Paul Kashmann responded simply, "Role. Model."
Current councilwoman Debbie Ortega spoke of the city's women trailblazers, led by Reynolds.
"It was such an honor to serve with strong women on the Denver City Council - Cathy Reynolds, Cathy Donohue, Ramona Martinez, Kathleen Mackenzie, to name a few..." she wrote. "Cathy thank you for 28 years of service to Denver!!
Flynn posted in the string that Reynolds was "the most consequential council member we've had."
As the tributes stacked up, Reynolds responded:
"Your words make me smile. And make me proud. I do love Denver! Being compared to Speaker Pelosi is a huge complement. Thank you, Susan. I hadn’t thought of it, but now that a I have, my ego knows no bounds! I love the brick and motor projects I worked on, large and small, but my best efforts were social. For example, the dedicated tax to fund programs for the developmentally disabled, our assault weapons ordinance and the Equal Rights Ordinance, the reaction to which kicked off the infamous Colorado hate state!
"Older life is no picnic for an old sinner like me, but it’s good. I thank my wonderful colleagues elected and not, for allowing me a place at an excellent table."
Reynolds made history as the first woman elected to council because Cathy Donohue, the second woman, had to go into a runoff a month later before winning the second seat held by a woman. The first woman to serve on the council, however, was Elisa Dasmascio-Palladino, the daughter of the architect of the Brown Palace, who was appointed to vacancy by Mayor George Begole in 1935 then chose not to run for a full term to support her replacement.
"Being the first is never easy," said Michal Rosenoer, the executive director of Emerge Colorado, the state's largest training organization for women hoping to run for office. "Cathy wasn't just elected as the first woman to Denver City Council, she was elected seven times. That speaks to the immense amount of respect the voters had for her, and her election as the first paved the way for many strong women leaders to follow in her footsteps.
"Cathy had both a regional and national voice on city policy and was a leader who wouldn't hesitate to work with people from across the political spectrum. Her passion and leadership will be missed."
