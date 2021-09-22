Volunteer Greg Glischinski of Centennial is the AARP's eyes and voice at the Colorado Capitol.
That's why the organization for older Americans will present him with the AARP Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, the Colorado chapter's highest honor, in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 5.
For 13 years, Glischinski has monitored legislative affairs, providing oral and written testimony when lawmakers are considering bills that would affect people older than 50. The subjects have included utilities, broadband Internet, health care, prescription drugs, low-income assistance, rural needs, clean energy, transportation and consumer interests.
Glischinski is the chapter treasurer and newsletter editor. He also is on the AARP Speaker’s Bureau, traveling the state to discuss what he knows about Medicare, all while being a caregiver for his wife.
“Greg always attends our meetings and keeps up with AARP work while still attending to his wife’s needs,” said Kathleen Flynn, who nominated him based on years of doing volunteer advocacy along side him. “Greg is willing to lead on bills and assist others with computer issues, and he has a great sense of humor.”
Bob Murphy, AARP's Colorado state director, said the award is a symbol of working together for positive social change, a value embraced by Glischinski.
“AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors and the programs they serve," he said in a statement. "Greg epitomizes a great volunteer. There isn’t anything he won’t do to help others. He works on AARP issues and gets involved in local government in his own community. He’s amazing.”
Though AARP staff and its executive council and fellow volunteers will be lauding him on Zoom, Glischinski will busy himself grilling steaks for the occasion, AARP reported in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.