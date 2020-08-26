Purple and gold lights will illuminate the state capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which outlawed sex discrimination in voting.
“This is an inspirational anniversary to celebrate how Colorado has been a trailblazer on expanding access to the ballot box,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “In 1893, 26 years before the 19th Amendment, Colorado was the first state to pass women’s suffrage through a referendum.”
The Tennessee legislature’s approval of the amendment clinched the 36-state ratification threshold on August 18, 1920. However, the amendment did not formally become part of the Constitution until Aug. 26, upon the signature of U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1893, 54.8% of Colorado voters approved removing the barrier to women’s suffrage on the state level. One year later, Carrie Clyde Holly, Frances S. Klock and Clara Cressingham became the first women elected to the state House of Representatives.
In addition to Colorado’s capitol, the White House, One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, Smithsonian museums, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and multiple national parks will also display the suffrage colors. The Forward Into Light Campaign, which is coordinating the centennial commemoration, notes the Denver District Attorney’s office, History Colorado and the Molly Brown House Museum will also take part in the lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.