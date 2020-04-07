You might not have noticed it, but Gov. Jared Polis did something during his Monday night address to the state that he hasn't done before as governor, or even from his days on the campaign trail.
He didn't wear his trademark blue sneakers.
The ripples of this fashion change are no doubt far-reaching. Whatever will happen to the sales of blue sneakers?
So what was Polis wearing during the address, which was broadcast from the governor's mansion to millions?
Black loafers. And not just any loafers. An eagle-eyed reporter (initials JB) said he thinks they are Bruno Magli dress shoes. No confirmation from the governor's office on that one.
You have to wonder, just how comfortable was the governor in those shoes, given that he never misses a chance to wear his blue tennies just about everywhere. Even when he visited the floor of the House, he wore tennies, although those shoes were black. Even when he visited a cattlemen's event at the National Western Complex last year, in the wake of the debacle over the Impossible Burger, when everyone else was wearing cowboy boots, he was wearing the blue sneakers. (It stood out among all those boots.)
He even themed his inaugural ball the "Blue Sneaker Ball," and attendees tried to outdo each other with the best blue sneakers. Capitol M should know, since the evening was spent taking pictures of people's feet, because Capitol M is not a ball-kind-of person.
Colorado Politics has had some fun, as have other news media outlets, with the governor's fashion sense. The only switch he's made on shoes has been to add a pair of Colorado-themed sneakers, which took place last year.
So what was the cause of this dramatic change in the governor's footwear? A spokesperson said cryptically on Tuesday that "the Governor decided to switch it up for this address and the blue sneakers will return shortly, but maybe he’ll mix it up again - stay tuned."
You can bet on it.
