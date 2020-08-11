The damage to the state Capitol has been aggravating, but progress is being made, according to a report Tuesday from the Department of Personnel and Administration, which manages the nine-building state Capitol complex.
Kara Veitch, executive director of DPA, told the executive committee of the legislative council — the six leaders of the General Assembly — that efforts to clean up the state Capitol after it was damaged in protests beginning in May started almost immediately, but they ran into problems at the same pace: contractors were threatened with physical violence.
The contractors have taken special efforts, including using dry ice and lasers, to remove graffiti but found the best option was a chemical that requires multiple applications, especially to remove dark paint. Veitch said they hope to have all the graffiti gone by next month.
It will take much longer to deal with doors and windows, she indicated. As recently as July 20, windows and doors were still being damaged at the Centennial Building, where DPA and the Department of Natural Resources are housed, and at the Legislative Services building.
Plywood will be kept in place on doors and windows on the Capitol's ground floor, but it's now being removed from the upper floors, Veitch said.
The cost could top $1.1 million, Veitch said, which will be paid for from a variety of sources. The state architect has contributed funds for the cleanup; the state's long-term risk fund will cover about $1 million with the state paying a $5,000 deductible.
Whether the state will file an insurance claim for anything above that is yet to be decided. Veitch said that if the costs come in considerably higher, maybe $1.7 million, they would file a claim with other insurance.
DPA recently asked the federal Department of Homeland Security to do a security assessment at the Capitol. The report said windows and doors are the most vulnerable places at the Capitol, and the recent protests put a spotlight on how inadequate they are. A really strong person could open those doors when they're locked, Veitch said, which creates a security risk.
Veitch said the security report recommended putting sensors on windows that would be triggered when they are broken. Another recommendation is to put ballistic or projectile-resistant film on the windows, or the most expensive, replacing the windows with break-resistant glass.
For the doors, the security assessment report recommended metal gates outside the doors, but that would require moving the glass doors, Veitch said. Another option is for an ornamental gate outside the door. The department has hired an engineering firm to come up with a recommendation on the cost, she said.
Among the damage during the protest: a statue on the west side's Civil War monument was taken down by protesters. DPA recovered the statue and also removed two cannons on the grounds for safekeeping.
Since then, History Colorado has reached out to see if the state would want the Civil War monument displayed at their building. Veitch said History Colorado is working on a proposal. DPA also is seeking an estimate for landscaping and lighting repairs.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Parker said he preferred to see the state invest in secure doors rather than putting metal gates on the doors or more locks. This has been "an aggravating several months," Holbert said.
