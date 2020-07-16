Karen Starr, veteran and owner of Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill in Calhan, Colo., opened her two restaurants to socially distance dine-in services on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Despite Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order for restaurants to remain closed to dine-in service until further notice, Starr says her decision to open the restaurants is to defend constitutional rights and their businesses' solvency. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)