Wanda James, CEO of Simply Pure, will announce at 2 p.m. Monday she's a candidate for the Congressional District 1 regent seat for the University of Colorado.
James will join a field of three other Democrats vying for the CD1 seat.
James and her husband, Scott Durrah, became the first legally-licensed African Americans to own a dispensary, cultivation and edible company in the nation. According to a statement, James intends to announce her candidacy on the Brother Jeff Facebook podcast.
“It’s time to restore balance to the CU Regents, not only in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion but also in the board’s priorities," James said in the statement. "I am running to take back the power for students, staff and faculty, who for too long have taken a backseat to political deliberations and decisions. I intend to be a force for CU and deliver on the promises of higher education.”
Among her early endorsements: U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Lafayette), former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb; Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education and James Mejia, a former member of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education.
A 1986 CU graduate, James was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Navy and served for four years in Naval Integrated Underwater Surveillance. She also served on the University of Colorado Alumni Board of Directors and currently serves on the Colorado Tourism Board of Directors under an appointment from Gov. Jared Polis.
The CD1 seat is an open one; current Regent Jack Kroll announced in October he would not seek a second term. The board is split 5-4 Democrats to Republicans.
This story has been updated to note the seat James is running for is open.
