In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., participates in a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two years earlier, California Republican leaders conceded that the party had all but collapsed after Democrats swept seven GOP-held House seats, but in 2020 Garcia and other GOP nominees reclaimed four of those districts for the GOP, even as President Donald Trump lost the state in a landslide.