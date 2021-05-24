While the Colorado House and Senate have wrapped up work on 383 bills in the 101 days it has been in session, with no more than 19 days to go they still have 246 left on the calendar.
As of Monday morning, that includes 41 House bills and 90 Senate bills still in the House, and 33 Senate bills and 82 House bills awaiting action from the Senate, according to the Office of Legislative Legal Services.
Compared to 2019 — the last time the General Assembly went 120 days — there are 37 more bills introduced. A total of 609 bills have been introduced — so far — in the 2021 session. That does not include the bills to come that will start to spend some of the $3.8 billion in federal stimulus dollars identified during a Monday press conference.
What's still on the calendar:
- A request to the Colorado Supreme Court to weigh in on interrogatories tied to Senate Bill 247, which deals with redistricting.
Some of the major House bills still awaiting final action:
- House Bill 1162, banning single-use plastics and polystyrene food containers
- House Bill 1232, Colorado Option health insurance
- House Bill 1250, police accountability
- House Bill 1251, to limit the use of ketamine in law enforcement
- House bills 1298 and 1299, firearm background checks and the office of gun violence prevention
- House Bill 1304, creating the department of Early Childhood
- House bills 1311 and 1312, both making changes in Colorado tax policies
- House Bill 1317, on potency of marijuana concentrates
Senate bills:
- Senate Bill 116, to ban the use of American Indian mascots
- Senate Bill 175, creating the prescription drug affordability review board
- Senate Bill 200, on climate change
- Senate Bill 256, local government regulation of firearms
- Senate Bill 260, transportation funding
- Senate Bill 273, on reducing jail populations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.