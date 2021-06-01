DENVER, CO - MAY 21: Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg has a clear sightline with no Plexiglass dividers during the day’s session in the Senate on May 21, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. With only weeks left in the Colorado State Legislature regular session, many walking around the Capitol building are no longer wearing masks or social distancing. The Plexiglass dividers have been removed between the desks in the Senate, with a number also removed in the House, while some other traditions have not yet returned to normal. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)