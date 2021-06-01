OPEN-LEGISLATURE-05212021-KS-067

DENVER, CO - MAY 21: Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg has a clear sightline with no Plexiglass dividers during the day’s session in the Senate on May 21, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. With only weeks left in the Colorado State Legislature regular session, many walking around the Capitol building are no longer wearing masks or social distancing. The Plexiglass dividers have been removed between the desks in the Senate, with a number also removed in the House, while some other traditions have not yet returned to normal. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

While the Colorado House and Senate have wrapped up work on 403 bills in the 109 days it has been in session, with no more than 11 days to go they still have 215 left on the calendar. That's 31 fewer than on May 24.

Nine bills have been introduced in the past week, with seven in the Senate and all tied to the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 26 House bills and 101 Senate bills still awaiting action in the House, and 11 Senate bills and 77 House bills awaiting action from the Senate, according to this week's numbers from the Office of Legislative Legal Services.

A total of 618 bills have been introduced — so far — in the 2021 session, with 292 bills introduced in the Senate and 306 in the House.

What's still on the calendar:

A request to the Colorado Supreme Court to weigh in on interrogatories tied to Senate Bill 247, which deals with redistricting. The Court's response is expected June 1.

Of the major bills listed in last week's report, every one is still on the calendar for action in the House and Senate this week.

That includes:

Senate bills:

Anticipate some long hours this week.

