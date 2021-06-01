While the Colorado House and Senate have wrapped up work on 403 bills in the 109 days it has been in session, with no more than 11 days to go they still have 215 left on the calendar. That's 31 fewer than on May 24.
Nine bills have been introduced in the past week, with seven in the Senate and all tied to the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 26 House bills and 101 Senate bills still awaiting action in the House, and 11 Senate bills and 77 House bills awaiting action from the Senate, according to this week's numbers from the Office of Legislative Legal Services.
A total of 618 bills have been introduced — so far — in the 2021 session, with 292 bills introduced in the Senate and 306 in the House.
What's still on the calendar:
A request to the Colorado Supreme Court to weigh in on interrogatories tied to Senate Bill 247, which deals with redistricting. The Court's response is expected June 1.
Of the major bills listed in last week's report, every one is still on the calendar for action in the House and Senate this week.
That includes:
- House Bill 1162, banning single-use plastics and polystyrene food containers
- House Bill 1232, Colorado Option health insurance
- House Bill 1250, police accountability
- House Bill 1251, to limit the use of ketamine in law enforcement
- House bills 1298 and 1299, firearm background checks and the office of gun violence prevention
- House Bill 1304, creating the department of Early Childhood
- House bills 1311 and 1312, both making changes in Colorado tax policies
- House Bill 1317, on potency of marijuana concentrates
Senate bills:
- Senate Bill 116, to ban the use of American Indian mascots
- Senate Bill 175, creating the prescription drug affordability review board
- Senate Bill 200, on climate change
- Senate Bill 256, local government regulation of firearms
- Senate Bill 260, transportation funding
- Senate Bill 273, on reducing jail populations
Anticipate some long hours this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.