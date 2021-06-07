Six hundred twenty-three.
That's the total number of bills introduced in the 2021 legislative session: 330 in the House and 293 in the Senate. The Senate total is closer to the House because the Senate had all the budget supplementals, the Long Appropriations Bill and all of the orbitals that go with it.
According to numbers released Monday by the Office of Legislative Legal Services, compared to 2019 (the last normal, if you can call it that, year), lawmakers have introduced 25 more bills.
Of those 623, 500 are now done; either postponed or sent to the governor. That leaves, as of Monday morning, 92 bills pending for House action and 31 bills awaiting Senate action.
The word on the street is that adjournment sine die is likely for Wednesday, June 9.
Oddly enough, the 2020 session, which adjourned on its 84th day, had more bills, at 638, than in either 2019 or 2021.
Major bills still on the calendar as of noon Monday:
Senate:
Senate Bill 293, the last bill introduced in the 2021 session, won third reading approval on a 23-11 vote. It now heads to the House. The bill reduces property tax increases on multi-family housing and lodging.
House Bill 1250, on police accountability; awaiting third reading in the Senate
House:
House Bill 1327, the last bill introduced in the House, granting a tax break for small businesses, went over to the Senate after a 59-5 vote Monday.
House Concurrent Resolution 1002 would extend the homestead property tax exemption to Gold Star spouses, and passed on a 64-0 vote. It heads to the Senate. If approved by the Senate it will appear on the November 2022 ballot.
Senate Bill 87, on allowing farmworkers to join unions and engage in collective bargaining, is on the calendar for third reading Monday.
Several bills are tied to the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, including Senate Bill 288 and Senate Bill 290.
