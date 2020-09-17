Claiming that a “distortion of American history is being taught to children in public school classrooms,” U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has proposed legislation to cut federal funding for schools that base their curricula on The New York Times’ 1619 Project.
“The 1619 Project teaches children a historically inaccurate account of our nation’s history,” said Buck, who is also the chair of the Colorado Republican Party. “We should be able to acknowledge the stains on our nation’s history while still continuing to celebrate the good our country has done.”
The project, named for the year when the first captive Africans arrived in the American colonies, aims to tell U.S. history through the lens of slavery and racism. One essay linked the heavy traffic of Atlanta to the deliberate razing of black neighborhoods for highways and heavily white suburban jurisdictions' resistance to transit.
However, Buck pointed to comments from a handful of American historians disputing the accuracy of the 1619 Project’s narrative. Civil War scholar James M. McPherson, who is white, said he was “disturbed by what seemed like a very unbalanced, one-sided account, which lacked context and perspective on the complexity of slavery.”
Buck’s legislation would order reductions in funding for schools based on “planning time and teaching time” for the 1619 Project’s curriculum. The bill labels the project as “racially divisive.” The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, which developed the curriculum, includes such suggested units as linking land ownership and colonization patterns to slavery, researching Black innovators, and exploring how mass incarceration affects communities of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.