One Colorado will honor Brother Jeff, Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, Ignacio Out & Equal Alliance, as well as the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado as supporters at its Ally Awards in Nov. 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.
Tickets are now on sale for the largest fundraisers for the state largest advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer plus Coloradans and their families.
Proceeds go to the One Colorado Education Fund, a tax-deductible nonprofit.
Brother Jeff, who is also known as Jeff S. Fard, is a multimedia personality and a Denver historian, particularly of Northeast Denver, where he grew up. Brother Jeff is also known for his altruism, including speaking to kids, community groups and professional organizations about issues that include "cultural identity and history, diversity, self-empowerment, community building, economic development, health disparities, and the uniting power of art," according to One Colorado.
Kirkley is a board certified physician in family medicine and the co-founder of Plume, a care organization for transgender individuals in seeking hormone therapy.
One Colorado credits her for helping create a hormone prescribing protocol and an LGBTQ+ curriculum for residents, faculty and staff.
Ignacio Out & Equal Alliance is a Southwest Colorado youth for "every aspect of the LGTBQ+ community," One Colorado said in its announcement. "Their mission is to support, empower, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ and two-spirit community members, their families, and allies in the Southwest by providing a safe and inclusive environment."
The Interfaith Alliance of Colorado is a political advocacy organization for people across many faiths and beliefs.
"Their mission is to promote justice, religious liberty and interfaith understanding through building relationships in order to educate, advocate, and catalyze social change," One Colorado said. "Interfaith envisions a society where all people are free and supported to live the life they wish for."
