U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has announced the five students whose artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol, his Washington, D.C. office, his district offices and the Colorado State Board of Education building.
“In moments of crisis, we often look to the arts to bring us inspiration and hope for the future,” said Neguse. “I was thoroughly impressed by the passion and creativity displayed in each of this year’s art competition entries.”
Ollie Pol of Legacy High School in Broomfield won first place for “Diagnosis,” which depicts a computerized list of chemotherapy appointments superimposed on a woman’s silhouette.
“This piece was created shortly after my mom began chemotherapy treatments following her diagnosis with breast cancer,” said Pol. “I have never seen her as fragile as she was after her first treatment, and this piece was a way for me to portray her as the powerful woman I’ve always known her to be, even while faced with something that drained her completely.”
The first place piece will hang in the tunnel of the Cannon House Office Building, which lawmakers pass through on their way to votes. The nonprofit Congressional Institute, which sponsors retreats and conferences for members of Congress, has supported the art competition since 2009.
Neguse, his wife, Andrea, and a panel of local artists selected the Second Congregational District’s winners. The other students whose art will be displayed are Xan McKenna of Boulder High School, Megan Hess of Nederland Middle School, Courtney McGrath of Boulder High School, and Hannah Lit of Battle Mountain High School.
