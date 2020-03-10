Adams 12 Five-Star Schools, along with the city and county of Broomfield, will host a series of presentations, discussions and a resource fair on the topic of youth suicide on Wednesday evening.
Colorado has a teen suicide rate roughly double the national average, with 12.3 females and 28 males per 100,000 young people dying by suicide.
“Suicide is always a complex issue: There is never just one reason why someone will attempt or die by suicide,” explains the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Office of Suicide Prevention. “As parents, caregivers and trusted adults, we can support youth and children with the stressors they face on a daily basis, and that, in rare circumstances, may contribute to suicidal behaviors and attempts.”
Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for reporting potential threats to students or school safety, routinely fields tips about suicide as its largest category. Suicide-related reports represented nearly one in five tips received in January. The state House of Representatives recently approved a bill that would route all incoming messages to a crisis operator first, in case their services are necessary.
The youth suicide discussion will occur from 6-8 p.m. on March 11 at the Educational Support Center at 1500 E. 128th Ave. in Thornton. There will be Spanish interpretation and childcare onsite. A resource fair and dinner will precede the event at 5:30.
