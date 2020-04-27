A search warrant that broadly examined a defendant’s cell phone violated the Fourth Amendment's protection on unreasonable searches because it was not limited to the facts of the case, the Colorado Supreme Court found.
A 15-year-old boy told police that Pamela Kay Coke sexually assaulted him in November 2018, and showed officers text messages from “Pam” that included an apology from her to the boy. Two officers went to Coke’s office and told her that she was not under arrest and was under no obligation to speak with them. They took down her lawyer’s contact information and one of the officers told Coke that they would have to take her cell phone as evidence, which was lying on a desk.
They elaborated that the police would hold it until they could obtain a warrant, and that the search would occur quicker if they had her passcode. Coke gave the officers the code to unlock her phone.
Before trial, Coke moved to exclude any statements given to the officers without her lawyer present, alleging a violation of the Fifth Amendment, and that the search of her phone was overly broad, violating the Fourth Amendment. The district court agreed with Coke and barred any evidence taken from her cell phone.
Writing for the Supreme Court, Justice William W. Hood, III quickly dismissed the Fifth Amendment claim, saying that Coke had no Miranda rights at the time of interacting with the officers because she was not under arrest. “Our analysis begins—and essentially ends—with a point about which the court and counsel all agree: Coke was not in custody when she made the statements at issue here,” he wrote.
The trial court found that Coke gave statements involuntarily, but the Supreme Court, considering the audio recording of the interaction, explained that Coke appeared to give up her passcode without hesitation or questioning. Near the end of the officers’ visit, Hood wrote, “she even affirmed that she did not feel that she had been treated unfairly or coerced and that the officers had treated her with respect.”
The search warrant for Coke’s phone included text messages, photographs, videos, electronic data, documents and system ownership information. The trial court concluded that the nature of the warrant would give police access to virtually every aspect, and that cell phones deserve heightened protection given the breadth of personal information therein. The justices agreed.
“The warrant at issue here contains no particularity as to the alleged victim or to the time period during which the assault allegedly occurred,” Hood explained. “Rather, it permitted the officers to search all texts, videos, pictures, contact lists, phone records, and any data that showed ownership or possession.” Consequently, the lack of a warrant particular to the fact of the case violated the Fourth Amendment, and the contents could not be used as evidence.
The case is The People of the State of Colorado v. Pamela Kay Coke.
