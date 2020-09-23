On Tuesday, the Brighton city council voted 6-1 to censure Councilmember Kris Jordinelli following his bizarre, alcohol-induced comments at a virtual meeting last week.
“City Council finds the conduct, condition, and actions of Councilmember Jordinelli at the City Council Meeting on September 15, 2020, is not consistent with the values and ideals of the Brighton City Council or the City of Brighton,” read the resolution, which was the only advertised business of the special meeting. Jordinelli abstained from the vote.
At the prior meeting, Jordinelli prompted several city officials to check on his wellbeing at home due to suspicion of drug use, KDVR reported. Following a presentation from an animal shelter, Jordinelli said, “I grew up on a farm and I saw animals eat each other. I had cops who were my buddies, and a cat will eat the brain of an old lady, so this conversation is just pissing me off. I may get recalled over it and I don’t care.”
Jordinelli later acknowledged to the station he made a “stupid” mistake, and that he had “a couple of beers and some medication and it threw me off. I had to throw that stuff out. I think it was bad.” He told MetroWest Newspapers that such an outburst would not happen again.
