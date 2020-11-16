Adams County, Brighton and the Virginia-based Conservation Fund have collaborated to preserve 79 acres of farmland in Historic Splendid Valley.
"This is a story of local community pride in a city with such rich agricultural heritage," said Brighton Mayor Greg Mills. "This is a critical piece of the area’s identity and will now be preserved for future generations to come."
Money from Great Outdoors Colorado, which uses lottery proceeds for open space projects, and Adams County’s sales tax enabled a conservation easement for the property along 144th Avenue and Sable Boulevard. Farming will continue on the land as a result.
“The fresh fruits and vegetables grown on these farms are distributed locally and regionally, including supplying our local food bank and pantries, and help sustain the history and heritage of the area, while supporting our local economy,” said Emma Pinter, chair of the Board of Adams County Commissioners.
Originally Arapaho and Cheyenne land, homesteaders settled the farm in 1879, according to the city. The Morimitsu family purchased it in 1939 and owned it for 80 years, growing vegetables. Local agriculture operation Petrocco Farms recently bought the area, and distributes produce to many of Colorado’s largest grocery vendors.
The Conservation Fund bought the Morimitsu Farm and sold it to Petrocco Farms, while Adams County and Brighton maintain the conservation easement.
