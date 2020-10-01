President Trump notified the public via Tweet late Thursday that he and and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
The president wrote that the two will begin quarantining immediately.
"We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump wrote.
The Washington Examiner reached out to the White House for further comment and was directed to a memo written by White House physician Sean Conley.
With the permission of the first couple, Conley said the two are doing well and "remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."
"The White House Medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I will expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," Conley continued.
It was only hours earlier Trump confirmed reports that his close aide Hope Hicks, who was formerly the White House communications director but returned in February as a presidential adviser, contracted the virus after traveling with the president to and from the presidential debate Tuesday and to a rally in Minnesota.
“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere in reaction to reporting that broke the news of Hicks's diagnosis.
“White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling," the statement continued.
There have been over 7.27 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States, with over 207,000 deaths and 2.8 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
