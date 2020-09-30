Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court got a ringing Colorado endorsement from two state heavyweight Republicans online Wednesday night.
District Attorney George Brauchler, the GOP nominee for attorney general two years ago, and former state Sen. Greg Brophy, a one-time gubernatorial candidate, gave their views to members of a new group called Confirm Amy! on the conservative website Caucus Room.
Trump hopes to get Judge Amy Coney Barrett through the U.S. Senate by Election Day, Nov. 3, to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.
Barrett, 48, would be Trump's third pick on the court, including Colorado's Neil Gorsuch, as justices face decisions on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and the death penalty. Barrett is a proud Christian conservative who has opposed abortions.
Trump has indicated more than once that the Supreme Court might be called on to decide the presidential election, if his prediction about voter fraud linked to mail ballots pans out. The high court also could decide whether Trump has to turn over his income taxes to criminal investigators and, in reality, the public.
Brauchler urged the group to watch her Senate confirmation hearing for the federal court in December 2017 under heavy questioning from then-Sen. Al Franken, the comedian turned politician ousted in the wake of #MeToo.
He said besides her jurisprudence, she brings qualities the court hasn't had: a working mother with school-age kids, and a non-Ivy League graduate, getting her law degree instead at the University of Notre Dame.
"That is a beautiful change," Brauchler said. "I can't wait until we have someone from a place called the University of Colorado at Boulder. I'm not saying who, I'm just saying that would be phenomenal."
Opening statements before the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to begin Oct. 12 and take about three days, said committee chair Lindsey Graham, who is locked in the political fight of his life back home in South Carolina, driven by his allegiance to Trump.
Confirmation typically takes three months. Graham expects to deliver a recommendation to the Senate Oct. 22, 11 days before the election, where floor negotiations will begin.
"This isn't incredibly fast by any measure," Braucher said.
It won't be easy, the two Colorado Republicans said, as they encouraged activists to speak up.
"Democrats have a deep bag of tricks they'll use procedurally to try to delay this and derail this, and I don't know how successful they'll be, but I presume they (Senate Republican leaders) built enough room in there that they can get this done," Brauchler said.
He and Brophy argued that Barrett was due a vote, with Brauchler adding that "unfortunately" he thinks it will be a party-line decision won by the Senate Republicans in the majority.
"Even if you don't vote for her, give her that chance," Brophy said at the virtual meetup Wednesday evening.
Brophy repeated the Republican defense against hypocrisy, when the GOP, including Sen. Cory Gardner, four years ago said voters should decide, when President Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, could not get a hearing for eight months before the election.
"The Republicans were not only given control but gained control of the Senate in 2018," Brophy said. "It's this president's job until Jan. 20 at noon to offer up nominees for things like this."
A Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday showed 49% of those surveyed say the pick belongs to the winner of the presidential election, while 47% say Trump should make the call before the election. In left-leaning states such as Colorado, Republicans such as Gardner could pay, as Democrats see a clear path to the White House and Senate majority in November.
Colorado Democrats, of course, are having none of this.
"Just because Judge Barrett is a woman doesn’t mean she’s a champion of women’s rights," U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said in a statement. "In fact, Judge Barrett has a long history of opposing women’s constitutional right to reproductive care and to control what happens to their own body.
“Justice Ginsburg was a hero to those of us who have dedicated our lives to fighting for women’s rights. Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the highest court in our land would set us back decades in our fight for equality."
DeGette noted the late hour on the election clock, with people already voting in some states and ballots going out in Colorado on Oct. 9, three days before the Barrett's Senate hearings begin.
“For the good our country and sake of our democracy, the Senate must give the American people a say in this process by waiting until the next president is sworn into office before considering a nominee to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat on the bench,” DeGette said.
