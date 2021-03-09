Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, an emerging national voice for immigration reform, will speak the words of a young Dreamer with a child.
The Boulder-based Motus Theater is in its ninth episode of its podcast "Shoebox Stories: UndocuAmerica," joined by the National Immigration Forum, Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Rural & Migrant Ministry and Together Colorado.
The theater is streaming the performance via Zoom for free Wednesday at 6 p.m. Register by clicking here.
“President Biden, in his inauguration speech, called for tolerance, humility and the willingness to stand in the shoes of someone else,” Motus Theater artistic director Kirsten Wilson, said in a statement. “These performances, and our Shoebox Stories live events and podcast, are part of the important work in our country to honor the humanity of someone with a different experience by seeing the world, for a moment, through their eyes.”
Previous podcasts with other immigrants stories have been read by such notables as actor John Lithgow, journalist Nicholas Kristof, celebrity chef José Andrés, activist icon Gloria Steinem, violinist Yo-Yo Ma and musician Neil Young, as well as Colorado U.S. Reps. Jason Crow of Aurora and Joe Neguse of Lafayette.
Listen to previous episodes by clicking here.
Acevedo will read the narrative of Laura Peniche, whose Christian faith guides her story.
“This is a country that was founded by immigrants, built by immigrants, sustained by immigrants,” Acevedo said in a statement. “And the only way we're going to remain a world power is to continue to welcome immigrants into this country.”
After the reading, Acevedo and Peniche will discuss the story, as well as take questions from the audience.
The episode will also feature Uruguayan musician Elisa Garcia and the stories of two other Motus UndocuAmerica touring monologists, Tania Chairez and Cristian Solano Córdova.
"The new administration hasn't reunited separated families or stopped deportations," Chairez, the theater's education and outreach director, as well, said in a statement. "So it's critical that we listen to the stories of people directly impacted by immigration policies to ensure that the nation doesn't fall into complacency."
