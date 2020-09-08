A Boulder man whom federal prosecutors characterized as a white supremacist received 15.5 years in prison on Friday stemming from child pornography charges.
“While one image of child pornography is horrific, tens of thousands of images and videos in the possession of one person is almost incomprehensible in its depravity and wickedness,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn. Wesley David Gilreath “was also a credible threat to various religious communities in Colorado. They can now rest assured that that threat has been stopped for at least a very long time.”
Gilreath, 30, had multiple phones and storage devices containing nearly 39,00 images and 4,000 illicit videos, some of which showed “sexual abuse and torture of toddlers and infants,” according to Dunn’s office and the plea agreement. Gilreath used social media accounts to share and receive the pornography.
Agents arrested him in July 2019.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Gilreath uploaded “hunting guides” of Jews, Muslims and other groups online. Law enforcement found a Nazi flag, white supremacist symbols, and literature about the Oklahoma City bombing and Timothy McVeigh in Gilreath’s apartment. They also discovered notes with names and addresses of various religious institutions within 35 miles of Gilreath’s apartment.
Dunn's office did not explicitly indicate the significance of the notes, but it did note that the National Instant Criminal Background Check System rejected Gilreath's attempt to purchase a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.