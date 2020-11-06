The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is resuming its “Fresh Start” initiative, which offers those with warrants the opportunity to resolve their case without being arrested.
“The program is designed to give those with active warrants stemming from non-violent and low-level misdemeanor or traffic cases an opportunity to move toward a resolution in their case,” the office announced.
On Saturday at the Boulder County Justice Center and also at the Longmont Courthouse, individuals may speak with the DA’s representatives, and potentially stay out of jail. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no appointment required. There is also a Zoom video option available.
The DA's office advises that people "may be" eligible for warrant forgiveness for misdemeanor class 5 or 6 felonies that do not include driving under the influence or driving while ability impaired; unlawful sexual behavior; child abuse; domestic violence; or third degree assault.
People who were charged with, pleaded guilty to or received convictions for third degree assault, unlawful sexual conduct, domestic violence or child abuse do not qualify for the program.
"This program saves taxpayer dollars, law enforcement resources and reduces the jail population," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty, according to Colorado Hometown Weekly. The office also held similar events in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.