Boulder County is seeking public comments on its 291-page hazard mitigation plan, which will guide communities in the county as they make decisions to reduce risk to life and property.
The document enables Boulder County to be eligible for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The first plan dates to 2008 and was an effort between the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, municipalities and school districts.
In the updated version of the plan, the county wrote that the focus is now on a proactive, versus reactive, approach.
“Boulder County recognizes that climate change is real and that our planet is rapidly warming at a pace never experienced by humans,” reads the plan in part. “We can no longer use past hazard events as a good indicator for future hazard impacts.”
A countywide survey showed fears about floods were most prevalent, with nearly six in 10 respondents identifying it as the most concerning hazard. Wildfire was a close second, followed by drought and severe winter storm. “Pandemic flu” registered with only 14% of respondents (the survey took place in late 2019.)
Wildfires were a significant hazard by all metrics, with much of the county vulnerable. Although 2020 was an exceptionally severe fire season, the county noted that in 2002, there were 926,502 acres burned, with all but five counties in the state under a disaster declaration. The plan put the chances of wildfire in a given year at nearly 100%.
Among the hazards the county deemed unlikely but catastrophic was dam and levee failure. Up to half of the area covered under the plan could be potentially inundated, and 23 high-hazard dams exist in the county. Since 1890, there have been at least 130 instances of dam failure in Colorado.
“Mitigation is most successful when it is incorporated into the day-to-day functions and priorities of government and development,” the plan advises.
The public may submit comments online through the end of December.
