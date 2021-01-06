Boulder County has awarded nearly $363,000 to its municipalities for 2021 through the grant program that supports sustainability initiatives.
The jurisdiction established the Sustainability Matching Grant Program in 2014, and voters in 2016 approved allocating a portion of the sales and use tax to support the initiative. Localities must provide 25% of the total funds they request for their projects.
The allocations to cities and towns are as follows:
Boulder will receive $120,000 to develop a system for the city to implement carbon sequestration actions, including through composting and urban forests. The city also hopes to launch a reusable container program for food.
Longmont will receive $110,012 for a climate vulnerability and risk mapping project, intended to note areas most at risk of climate change impacts.
Lafayette will receive $34,910 to augment business rebates the county provides, update its greenhouse gas inventory and explore a neighborhood sustainability program.
Louisville will receive $23,696 to fund its part-time sustainability specialist.
Erie will receive $15,000 for water conservation.
Lyons will receive $15,000 for water conservation, solar and zero-waste initiatives.
Nederland will receive $15,000 to hire a contract sustainability expert.
Superior will receive $15,000 to use goat grazing to sustainably manage open space.
Jamestown will receive $14,098 to support recycling programs, particularly for hard-to-recycle materials.
