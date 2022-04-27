U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was among a group of Republican lawmakers who met with White House aides and Trump campaign officials in the weeks after the 2020 election to discuss whether then-Vice President Mike Pence could delay certification of the election, a former top presidential aide told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified that her boss and several House members and members-elect were present at meetings convened "sometime after Thanksgiving" in 2020, when "meeting participants had come in prepared with information about ways that they think the Vice President could approach certifying the electoral college votes.”
Transcripts of interviews Hutchinson conducted in February and March with the Congressional Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol were included in a lengthy legal filing by the committee, which was made public this week.
Asked which members of Congress were involved in discussions "raising this idea of the Vice President doing anything other than just counting electoral votes on January the 6th," Hutchinson named U.S. Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Boebert, adding they "are the four members that immediately jump out at me. Again, I'm trying to hone in specifically on the beginning stages of this, these conversations."
Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, was first elected in November 2020 and was formally sworn in on Jan. 3, 2021.
Since the events of Jan. 6, when she tweeted "Today is 1776," Boebert has roundly denied she played any role in the riot that engulfed the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing for their safety.
Referring to Pence, who rebuffed pressure from Trump and his allies to block Biden's certification on Jan. 6, Hutchinson described theories that emerged at the early meetings.
“They felt that he had the authority to — pardon me if my phrasing isn’t correct on this, but — send votes back to the states or the electors back to the states,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said that some of the possibilities under discussion aligned with a theory promoted by Trump legal advisor John Eastman, who was serving at the time as a visiting scholar at the University of Colorado. Eastman had authored numerous memos and emails tied to Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
She described Eastman's plan as "something that external individuals felt could potentially be a constitutional and viable option to either stall certification of the election or to delay the inauguration or to assert that Mr. Trump had actually won."
Boebert didn't respond to a request for comment on Hutchinson's testimony, but last year she denied taking part in any planning surrounding the events of Jan. 6 that took a violent turn as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol allegedly in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.
In a statement issued in October in response to a Rolling Stone article that cited anonymous sources who claimed Boebert was one of the Republican lawmakers who took part in conversations with Jan. 6 organizers, she accused the media of "acting as a messaging tool for the radical left."
"Let me be clear," she said. "I had no role in the planning or execution of any event that took place at the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, DC on January 6th. With the help of my staff, I accepted an invitation to speak at one event but ultimately I did not speak at any events on January 6th."
Boebert was one of several Republican lawmakers who were scheduled to speak at a rally on the Ellipse, across from the White House, on the morning of Jan. 6, but a rally headlined by Trump ran long and she didn't speak.
Before the Capitol was breached, Boebert delivered a four-minute speech on the House floor challenging the electoral votes from Arizona, arguing that the state's legislature hadn't approved some procedural changes made by election officials and ordered by judges in response to the pandemic.
