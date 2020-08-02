Brief bio:
Colorado political strategist for conservative candidates and causes; founder of consulting firm, "I Am Created Equal."
Author of 2016 book, "Government Ruins Nearly Everything."
Former exec in the banking industry.
Colorado Politics: Describe your role in the campaign.
Laura Carno: Officially, communications director for Lauren Boebert for Congress. As any campaign staffer will tell you, it’s “all hands on deck” for anything that needs to be done across the 52,000 square miles of the 3rd Congressional District.
CP: What was your inspiration for the 2016 book that pretty much defines your political outlook, “Government Ruins Nearly Everything?”
Carno: There is a proper role of government, and my favorite public servants are those who know that means government doesn’t make every last decision for individuals, families and businesses.
CP: You’ve built a rep as a go-to political strategist for the conservative-libertarian swath of the spectrum in our state; among your milestones is helping topple the Democratic president of the state Senate through a recall election. And yet, you had a career — a life — before politics. What first drew you into the political fray, and what shaped your world view?
Carno: I sort of tripped and fell into the political fray but quickly found out that getting work done under deadlines in the corporate world is the same in the political world. I had always enjoyed following political news but never knew how a person would get into politics. So, apparently tripping and falling into it is a career path!
CP: For the as-yet uninitiated, recap the FASTER program, and tell us why in your view it actually can help to have some guns on campus at Colorado schools.
Carno: It has been legal in Colorado for 16 years for school boards to authorize armed school staff in their districts. While there is a training requirement, it’s important that those authorized to carry on their campus have access to the best possible training, from active-duty law enforcement instructors. We raise private money to ensure no armed staff member is kept from this world-class training due to lack of budget.
CP: If you had to pick another line of work on the condition it could have nothing to do with politics, what would it be?
Carno: Probably an organic farmer. I’ve always loved growing my own produce, and discovering a good business model out of my favorite hobby would be a kick!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.