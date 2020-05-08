Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg bought a $44.8 million ranch and home in Rio Blanco County, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The 4,600-acre site is called “Westlands,” and according to The Denver Post contains areas for fishing and hunting, a four-hole golf course and a tennis court. Its previous owner was billionaire Henry Kravis and it became available for purchase in January 2019.
Uncrate, the “leading buyer’s guide for men,” notes that the 19,000-square-foot home also comes with two guest cabins, a carriage house and a log home. The “compound” is 20 minutes from Meeker, although it is “even closer if you go by helicopter and land on the on-site helipad.” The median home price in Rio Blanco County is $238,509.
Bloomberg, who was New York’s mayor from 2002 to 2013, briefly campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. When he suspended his campaign after Super Tuesday, Bloomberg had 44 pledged delegates after having spent $550 million.
