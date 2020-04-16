Black Hills Energy will give away 1,000 trees for Earth Day beginning on April 22, the seventh year of an initiative that has resulted in 6,686 trees planted.
“Our world is hurting right now, we feel like we have an opportunity to give our customers a small way to help it heal,” said Susan Bailey, the utility’s vice president of Colorado gas operations. “This is also an opportunity to look forward to better days ahead, as the tree and its many benefits take root.”
Black Hills Energy serves 1.2 million customers from Arkansas to Montana, including 119 communities in Colorado. The International Society of Arboriculture reports that trees filter the air and reduce noise, as well as enhance existing architecture in communities.
"Strategically planted trees block the hot summer sun and cold winter winds to help cut energy usage without sacrificing comfort,” Bailey said.
The Earth Day trees are three to four feet tall and can be planted by individuals. The utility has an online tool to help customers determine where to plant a tree on their property to enhance the energy efficiency of their home. As of Thursday, the four types of advertised trees had all been claimed.
Black Hills requests that people find out where utility lines lie before digging by contacting https://colorado811.org/.
