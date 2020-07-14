Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill featuring a variety of approaches to increasing Colorado’s 17.2% recycling rate, which is half of the national waste diversion rate of 35%.
“Improving Colorado’s recycling rates is as good for the economy as it is good for the planet,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton. “Through tax breaks for businesses that recycle, educational campaigns and more, this new law will help boost our state’s low recycling rates and make sure we’re doing the most that we can do to protect our environment and the Colorado Way of Life we all know and love.”
Senate Bill 55 will order a study of whether to make manufacturers or retailers accept consumer products and their packaging for recycling. There would also be a statewide campaign via social media, television and radio to educate residents about recycling starting in October.
The state will also need to develop a center to assist businesses that reuse or process recyclable materials into new products. Part of the study process will involve creating a database of recyclable materials and providing research, business development assistance and advisement of financial incentives to such entities. Finally, there would be a new property tax credit for businesses engaged in recycling or reclamation.
