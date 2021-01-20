As Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order recommitting the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change on his first day as president, the move has drawn support in Colorado.
“President Biden is sending a crystal-clear signal to all Americans and to the world that the United States will once again lead when it comes to solving the climate crisis,” said Hannah Collazo, state director for Environment Colorado. “By prioritizing this critical international commitment, the president is proving he’s listening to his constituency as more than 63% of Coloradans say they want their government to take climate change seriously.”
She was referring to a Colorado College poll in 2020 that found, among other things, that more than eight in 10 Coloradans believe issues involving clean water, clean air, wildlife and public lands are important in deciding whom to support politically.
The Paris Agreement, which the Trump Administration exited, is an international treaty that took effect in November 2016, with countries submitting plans for limiting their greenhouse gas emission. The goal is to hold global temperature increases to less than two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
“After 4 traumatic years, we are days away from having a president who cares about us-and not only himself,” wrote U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette on Twitter, referring also to executive actions on expanded eviction protections and the Trump Administration's policy of family separations at the border.
However, first-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, was critical of Biden’s pledge, claiming that “From immigration to the Paris Climate Accord, he plans to sign away our sovereignty with record speed.”
One hundred eighty-nine countries have formally joined the agreement. Last year, Climate Home News reported that Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Eritrea, Libya, South Sudan and Yemen had not ratified the agreement, alongside the United States’ withdrawal.
"We're about to have climate leadership in the White House again!" tweeted Conservation Colorado.
