President Joe Biden on Friday named Gordon Gallagher a federal judicial nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.
Gallagher is a part-time U.S. magistrate judge for Colorado in Grand Junction, a role he has served since 2012. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gallagher will serve on the court once Judge William Martínez takes senior status on Feb. 10, 2023.
Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper recommended Gallagher for the position in April.
“For decades, Judge Gallagher has sought to achieve justice and equality under the law for Coloradans," Bennet said. “With his robust experience on the federal bench and unwavering commitment to the law, he will be a terrific addition to the District Court, and I look forward to supporting his nomination during the confirmation process.”
Gallagher has had a solo legal practice since 2000, focused on criminal defense work in state courts. He previously worked as deputy district attorney for Mesa County from 1997 to 2000 and an associate at Underhill and Underhill P.C. in Greenwood Village from 1996 to 1997.
Gallagher also provides rehabilitative resources for the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes, legal representation to indigent defendants as part of the Alternate Defense Counsel and has been a part of the District Court's Pro Se Working Group and the Grand Valley Task Force’s Criminal Justice Working Group addressing efficiency and systemic bias in courts.
Gallagher received his J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law in 1996 and his B.A. from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1991.
“Judge Gallagher has devoted his career to Western Slope and Tribal communities and will apply this important perspective to his work,” Hickenlooper said. “He is an experienced jurist who will be a fair and compassionate addition to the U.S. District Court. We look forward to the Senate confirming his nomination.”
Gallagher's nomination came with Biden's announcement of eight new federal judicial nominees and his intention to nominate a ninth. This is Biden’s 26th round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his 13th this year, bringing the total number of nominations to 143.
Biden's other nominations are Jonathan J.C. Grey, Colleen Lawless, Orelia Merchant, P. Casey Pitts, Ramon Reyes and Arun Subramanian for the U.S District Court for Michigan, Illinois, California and New York. Anthony Johnstone is nominated for the U.S. Court of Appeals and Charnelle Marie Bjelkengren is an intended nominee for the U.S. District Court for Washington.
