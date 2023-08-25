The Biden administration on Friday issued a disaster declaration for Colorado, freeing up funding to help the state following a spate of storms, flooding and tornadoes that hit the state this summer.
In a news release, Biden directed a Federal Emergency Management Agency official to coordinate recovery operations for affected areas.
Under the declaration, funding becomes available to state, tribal, and local governments, as well as to some nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.
Extreme weather hit the counties of Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kit Carson, and Lincoln in June.
Gov. Jared Polis welcomed the declaration.
"I applaud the White House for this action and thank the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and local officials who worked closely together to assess damages and determine if and when a county needs support from the state or federal government to enhance their efforts in providing support for Colorado communities,” Polis said.
Polis, too, declared a disaster emergency last month, enabling agencies to activate an emergency operations plan and for the state to allocate funding for response, mitigation, and recovery efforts.
Among the areas hit hard in metro Denver was Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, where a storm wrecked havoc, toppling trees.
The county, too, a disaster declaration.
County commissioner Abe Laydon said the disaster declaration opens up the door for state support.
“We’re counting our blessings that there were no reported injuries nor deaths from Thursday’s storm. However, there was significant damage and debris,” added Commissioner Lora Thomas. “We’re working in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, Highlands Ranch Metro District and the Highlands Ranch Community Association to help everyone affected.”
