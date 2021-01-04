Maria E. Berkenkotter is Colorado’s newest Supreme Court justice after taking the oath of office in a 10 a.m. private ceremony on Monday, the Judicial Department has confirmed.
Berkenkotter is the former chief judge of Boulder County whom Gov. Jared Polis appointed in November from a group of three finalists. She replaces Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats, who spent 20 years on the High Court. Justice Brian D. Boatright succeeded Coats in the chief’s role. His swearing-in occurred on Dec. 31 and took effect on New Year's Day.
With Coats' departure, the state Supreme Court bench consists of relatively short-tenured justices. Monica M. Márquez, the most senior of the seven members, was sworn in to the job in December 2010. The justices last year elected to implement a rotational assignment for the chief's position. Boatright will occupy the spot for a yet-to-be-announced period of time, after which Márquez will take over.
The Court will resume oral arguments on Jan. 12. Among the cases it will hear this month are a lower court's involvement in a dispute over the state Senate's reading of bills during the 2019 legislative session and the standard by which trial courts may terminate parent-child relationships.
